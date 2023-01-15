Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives to speak at a news conference in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana
politics

Japan's opposition parties unite to take on Kishida over tax hike plan

8 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's opposition parties on Monday banded together against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to raise taxes to cover an increase in defense spending, hoping to leverage public discontent to challenge the move.

Ahead of a regular parliamentary session starting this month, the Japanese Communist Party agreed with its larger counterparts -- the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japan Innovation Party -- to take on Kishida who is facing tumbling approval rates for his Cabinet following a series of scandals.

The 150-day Diet session will start Jan 23, with ruling and opposition parties expected to clash in debates over policies such as boosting defense spending and extending the life of nuclear reactors ahead of nationwide local elections in spring.

CDPJ Diet affairs chief Jun Azumi met with his JCP counterpart Keiji Kokuta.

In addition to their shared opposition to Kishida's policy moves, Azumi and Kokuta agreed to urge House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda to explain his connections with the Unification Church, a controversial religious group that was dragged into the spotlight after the murder of former Japan leader Shinzo Abe.

Azumi told reporters after the meeting that Diet affairs chiefs of the opposition parties will gather Tuesday to confirm their mutual disapproval of Kishda's tax hike plan.

In December, the government decided to almost double its defense spending over the next five years amid an increasingly severe regional security environment. It plans to cover the increase by raising taxes.

The opposition parties have criticized the decision, which was made after last year's extraordinary Diet session closed in December, denying parliament the chance to debate the issue sufficiently.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Get rid of the LDP PLEASE!!

11 ( +12 / -1 )

to pay taxes is to participate to the WAR plan. no thank you!

5 ( +7 / -2 )

No more LDP,please.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Does eveyone who is against the LDP have a better alternative for Japan? No, just don't downvote me, give me some rational alternatives.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

Get rid of the LDP PLEASE!!

No more LDP,please.

Hear! Hear!

7 ( +7 / -0 )

No, just don't downvote me, give me some rational alternatives.

Nope, prefer to downvote

7 ( +7 / -0 )

No one EVER likes tax rises. But this rise is absolutely necessary if you accept the reality that it has never been more dangerous to be in Japan for 80 years.

Japan desperately needs to upgrade her ability to strike at her enemies and defend herself - and, sadly, there are many nations out there who would love to destroy Japan.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Fighto! Please let us know which nations would love to destroy Japan.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Fighto! Please let us know which nations would love to destroy Japan.

The ones who constantly threaten to do so, wish death upon Japans leader, promise to "turn Japan into a sea of fire", etc etc.

It's no secret.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Would like to see the people of Japan protesting a bit more their discontent (if they indeed, do disagree)... qui tacet consentire videtur

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The ones who constantly threaten to do so.

Still don't know what are you talking about.

Fighto!, Which nations want to destroy Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, that would be Russia, North Korea, China, . . . Any more nations?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo