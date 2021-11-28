Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kenta Izumi, center, the new leader of Japan's main opposition party Photo: AFP
politics

Japan's main opposition party picks new leader

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's main opposition party on Tuesday elected its 47-year-old policy chief as leader, as it tries to regroup following a disappointing electoral performance against the country's long-ruling conservatives.

Kenta Izumi, who is far from a household name in Japan, takes the helm of the Constitutional Democratic Party after its celebrated founder Yukio Edano stepped down over poor results in October's election.

Izumi faces the difficult task of uniting Japan's fractured opposition bloc in the face of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan for nearly all of the past seven decades.

He has pledged to strengthen programs to assist the poor and needy in an apparent effort to draw a contrast with the ruling party's generally pro-business policies.

"We will conduct politics that are people-centered," he said.

The eight-term lawmaker, who beat three candidates for the leadership job, won his first lower house seat at age 29, unusually young in Japan.

The father of three was born in northern Hokkaido and represents a district in Kyoto where he went to college and began working as a staff member for a local politician.

Japan's opposition had been hopeful that they could capitalise in October's vote on public discontent with the ruling party's virus response after a summer infection surge.

But instead, the LDP under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida secured a strong majority.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo