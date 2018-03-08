Opposition turns up heat on Abe over cronyism scandal

Japanese opposition parties turned up the heat on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday over a cronyism scandal that threatens to erode his influence, after documents released by a ministry failed to banish suspicion that some had been doctored.
Allegations that a school operator with ties to Abe's wife, Akie, got a sweetheart deal on land for a school in the city of Osaka dented the premier's popularity last year.
The former head of the school operator and his wife were arrested in July on suspicion of illegally receiving subsidies.
Abe, in his sixth year in office and eyeing a three-year extension from September, had seemed to put the matter behind him with a big election win for the ruling bloc in October.
Last week, however, the Asahi newspaper reported that some documents about the land sale may have been doctored. That followed revelations the finance ministry had retained documents that officials had said no longer existed.
Under pressure from ruling party heavyweights along with the opposition, the ministry on Thursday released to the Diet hundreds of pages of what it said were copies of the original documents, but opposition lawmakers said their doubts remained.
"This is not simply a matter of whether documents were altered or not. It is a matter that destroys the very foundation of politics," said Renho, an upper house lawmaker from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who goes by one name.
"If remarks in parliament and documents submitted by the government are fraudulent, we cannot debate anything," Renho told fellow lawmakers.
Abe's ruling bloc has big majorities in both houses of the Diet, so his grip on power appears unlikely to be at risk. But falling support could complicate his bid for a third three-year term as Liberal Democratic Party leader in a September party vote.
Re-election would put him on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier.
Abe has denied that he or his wife did favours for the former head of the school operator Moritomo Gakuen, Yasunori Kagoike.
At a meeting on Thursday of the upper house budget committee boycotted by most opposition lawmakers - Abe said the finance ministry should make "make maximum efforts" to explain the situation soon, comments echoed by Finance Minister Taro Aso.
Aso, a close Abe ally, could end up in the hot seat if it turns out that officials of his ministry altered approved documents.
"If the Asahi report is true ... it would become a matter of Aso's responsibility," said Nihon University political science professor Tomoaki Iwai. "It is hard to see where this will end."© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Schopenhauer
Compared with corruptions of leaders of other countries, his misdeed is minor. He did many good things to the country. We cannot remove Abe and return Japan to the days of confusions before him.
AlexBecu
Exactly. Agree with your comment 100%. Those who are Anti-Japan can't wait to see Abe gone. Can't wait to make another Japanese PM pay compensation or give apologies after a final and irreversible deal was sign.
Yubaru
Abe can weather the pressure from the opposition, but he will be hard pressed to get re-elected if the hierarchy of the LDP keep the screws turned.
Abe has to be using a ton of political capital and back-scratching to keep his folks in line, but if it continues, he will be done!
Pray tell, name ONE good thing Abe himself has done for the country/people of Japan. Come on ONE!
Oh and how typically Japanese, obfuscate, deflect, and change the discussion to compare to "other" countries, this is about JAPAN, your love for ABe will make him a dictator!
Cricky
School operators in jail, beauracracts who destroyed, altered, falsified documents unnamed, the whole thing stinks. No effort at all to get the public understanding as was promised. And the Vetenary school also needs an explanation. The Law is a very fickle thing. Standards of professionalism and law certainly don't apply if you are the elite.
Disillusioned
While I fully support the opposition investigating and demanding evidence, I have no doubt that the opposition party is also involved in its own corruption. After all, TIJ!
Wallace Fred
There you have it folks. Japanese democracy in a tiny nutshell
garymalmgren
The Police are already involved in this case, so what I don't understand is why isn't all of this controversial paper work being treated as evidence. Tampering with evidence is surely a crime and the Police often keep suspects in detention on the premise that if released they would hide or destroy evidence.
I know that they are different countries with different systems, but the way the case involving the ex-president of Korea was handled and the way PM Abe is being let off the hook is really eyeopening .
dcog9065
Let them turn up the heat all they want, they are not remotely close to taking power thankfully.
The opposition is too incompetent at this stage to trust with governing the nation, especially with tensions so high in the region, NK on the verge of extinction, Olympics and Rugby World Cup around the corner, and of course with the economy being so strong right now.
It is almost guaranteed the opposition will screw up the NK situation and derail the economic boom we are expeir
dcog9065
Aly Rustom
exactly. but from who? who gave them the subsidies? how can you arrest someone for receiving something illegal when you don't arrest the person who gave it to them as well?
Be careful. the powers that be wont accept that. Japan's censorship is on par with china's
Simon Foston
SchopenhauerToday 07:10 am JST
Who cares? We're talking about Japan, not other countries.
No it is not. Abe said himself he would resign as PM and from the Diet if it turned out he was involved. You appear to be conceding that he WAS involved.
Aly Rustom
excellent point simon!
papigiulio
Me and many others who are not anti-Japan would still love to see him gone.
Simon Foston
dcog9065Today 08:48 am JST
Yes, so you keep saying. Well, Abe being forced out would be good enough for the time being. Not everyone in the LDP is quite as loathsome although I would prefer if another 3rd generation political hack didn't take over as PM.
Ricky Kaminski
She can huff and she can puff , but can she blow the house down. I think not. After all isn't that what beaurocrats do for a living? Make documents to cover the elites, feign work and create paper progress. The whole game is an illusion and for them to be screaming bloody murder is just funny.
Wellington
The opposition focuses on these cronyism issues a lot, but they don't really have anything in the way of economic policies that are attractive. This is why they won't get into power for a while. It doesn't help that they also seem like softies in foreign policy at a time when we most definitely need hawks
Ganbare Japan!
More fabrication and slander from DPJ and left-wing media. PM Abe has turned Japan around, when he famously said 6 years ago "Ladies and Gentlemen...Japan is Back". He meant it, through Abenomic policies, trade deals, standing up to NK and China, boostimg tourism and stockmarket, massive infrastructure projects, close to ZERO unemployment, Tokyo Olympics, and making Japans Military strong again. Can anyone deny these?
Japan was a terrible place only 7 years ago, and is now enjoying the fruits of PM Abe and Vice PM Aso policies to Bring Japan Back. Haters gonna hate, but they WILL NOT bring PM Abe down.
What disturbs me, is where do "Renhos" loyalty lie? With Japan like PM Abe always is, or elsewhere? PM Abe should do investigations on Renho.
Strangerland
It lies with Japan of course.
Simon Foston
Ricky KaminskiToday 09:20 am JST
Right enough, probably not. Nothing much will happen if no more evidence emerges, although these bureaucrats don't seem to be that good at covering things up.
Ricky Kaminski
Simon# Then one has to wonder, what exactly can they do? A lot of overtime I image ;P
ClippetyClop
Whatever Abe's achievements are, does that excuse corruption? for you, the answer is obviously yes.
Hallowed
Well done to the opposition, give the LDP hell! This staggering amount of corruption and lack of transparency would never occur in the West
cleo
No it wasn't.
There is no reason at all to doubt Renho's loyalty to Japan. She isn't the one stealing from the taxpayer to provide sweetheart deals for buddies.
Aly has this. If the school operator and his wife acted illegally in accepting the subsidies, it stands to reason the person or persons who approved and authorised their release is equally (if not more) culpable.
I love Japan, it's my home. I can't wait to see the constitution-fiddling, mealymouthed, misogynist Abe and his cronies gone, gone, gone.
Toasted Heretic
To criticise a country's leader does not mean one hates the country. It often means you love the country and can't bear to see it (in what you feel to be) the wrong hands.
Turn the heat up.
dcog9065
@Simon Foston: Completely disagree, Abe and the LDP has been doing very well IMO.
Business sentiment and investment is up, the stockmarket is through the roof, exports at an all time high, economic growth growing more than any period since the bubble burst, living standards all time high, life expectancy and child mortality best in the world, salaries for skilled professions rising rapidly, more women than ever in the workforce, population readjusting smoothly, no radical political situation like in EU and USA, Rugby World Cup and Olympics around the corner, incredibly pragmatic foreign policy allowing massive Japanese investment overseas, long overdue rebuilding of military defense, and strong response in countering NK which has forced them to negotiating table as of today.
You honestly think the opposition, who can't even manage to find enough qualified candidates to even contest half the seats in the nation, could do better? You think Renho, who couldn't even find her Taiwanese citizenship, could instead find the right economic solutions to further Japanese interests and the economy?
The opposition literally has no case to be allowed into power.
Simon Foston
Ganbare Japan!Today 09:27 am JST
Can you actually provide any evidence of anyone enjoying those... "fruits"?
No? Thought not.
No, the LDP will when they decide this continual trickle of evidence of his corruption coming out makes him a liability.
cleoToday 09:46 am JST
Right, I don't automatically object to conservative politicians with right-wing policies but Abe is beneath contempt and anyone who speaks up for him is condoning oligarchy, cronyism and brazen corruption.
maybeperhapsyes
Abe out, Kono in.
Simon Foston
dcog9065Today 09:59 am JST
You have no idea what I think, even though I thought I was being fairly clear. Where are you getting this stuff about what I think of the opposition? Have I ever written anything of the sort? In fact, I think I actually wrote that I could live with someone else in the LDP taking over from Abe.
Is it just easier for you to criticise what you imagine other people's opinions to be, rather than what they actually think?
econstats
"Under pressure from ruling party heavyweights along with the opposition, the ministry on Thursday released to the Diet hundreds of pages of what it said were copies of the original documents, but opposition lawmakers said their doubts remained."
The documents that were release matched the documents that were shown last year. The opposition is grasping at straws. The opposition will never be satisfied because they have no other issue. The opposition has no ideas nor any polices for Japan.
theeastisred
Supporting Abe is inconsistent with loving Japan. Most people on this site do not support Abe and do love Japan.
Simon Foston
econstatsToday 10:42 am JST
Are they, though? It was suspicious enough when the bureaucrats claimed no records had been kept, and THEN it turned out there were still records after all. I think it's quite reasonable to doubt these documents' veracity given everything else we know about this situation and the parties involved.
I can wait to learn more about whatever ideas the opposition do or do not have until the truth of this Moritomo Gakuen matter has been properly established. But if this does lead to Abe's downfall it will be because he has been stabbed in the back by the LDP. The opposition won't have much to do with it.
dcog9065
@Simon Foston: I see you were unable to respond to the list of milestones achieved under the current LDP government. Don't worry, no one is able to come up with any counter to those achievements, which is why the opposition has no chance and sadly appears to be meandering into the realm of fake news and conspiracies or whatever.