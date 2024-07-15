 Japan Today
Leaders of Pacific island nations and territories take part in a photo session in front of the Japanese Diet building in Tokyo on Tuesday, as the three-day session, held every three years, opens in the Japanese capital. Image: KYODO
politics

Japan, Pacific island leaders agree to boost ties amid China's rise

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed Tuesday to boost cooperation with leaders from Pacific island countries, as the close U.S. ally in Asia seeks to counter China's growing military and economic influence in the region.

Kishida held bilateral talks with representatives from Pacific island nations such as Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, with Japan scheduled to hold the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting in Tokyo for three days through Thursday.

At the summit, Kishida and Pacific island leaders are expected to exchange views on climate change and maritime issues, as some low-lying countries in the region face severe threats from unexpectedly rapid sea level changes.

Kishida is also likely to assure the leaders about the safety of Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which experienced meltdowns following the 2011 devastating earthquake and tsunami.

On the final day of the summit, the leaders are set to express their strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion, with China apparently in mind, a draft of their declaration showed earlier this month.

"I want to further strengthen relations between Japan and Pacific island nations and convey to the world the direction we are moving forward together," Kishida said during his meeting with Tuvalu's Prime Minister Feleti Teo.

The Pacific islands summit involving 18 countries and territories, including Australia and New Zealand, has been held every three years since 1997.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
As long as China and the US dominate the world economies,who cares

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

