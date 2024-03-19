Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, Pacific islands begin 2nd defense ministerial talks in Tokyo

TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday began its second ministerial-level defense meeting with Pacific island nations in Tokyo, aiming to counter China's expanding military clout and maritime assertiveness in the region.

At the two-day talks through Wednesday, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his counterparts will reaffirm the importance of a free, open and sustainable maritime order based on the rule of law, according to his ministry.

Fiji and Papua New Guinea have sent their defense ministers to the talks, with the crown prince of Tonga representing his country.

From the other 11 participating nations, which have no military forces, senior officials are joining the meeting either in person or online, the Defense Ministry said.

Japan and Pacific island states launched the multinational defense dialogue framework in September 2021, when they held an online gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The talks come ahead of the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting scheduled for July in Tokyo, involving Japan alongside 18 countries and territories including Australia and New Zealand. Japan has hosted the summit every three years since 1997.

As part of efforts to strengthen relations with developing and emerging nations, often collectively referred to as the "Global South," Japan has helped bolster the defense and coast guard capabilities of Pacific island states.

