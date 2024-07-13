Japan, Pacific islands to oppose status quo changes amid China clout

Japan and Pacific island nations are set to express their strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion amid China's growing clout in the region during a summit next week, a draft of the meeting's declaration showed Saturday.
At the 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting to be held in Tokyo on July 16-18, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also plans to announce more than 60 billion yen ($380 million) in development aid over the next three years to counter China's influence and bring the island nations closer to Japan, sources close to the matter said.
Regarding Japan's release of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific, the draft declaration welcomes the Japanese government's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure the discharge will not adversely affect human health or the marine environment. The issue is expected to be included as an agenda item for future meetings.
The document also touches on the principles of global peace and stability, freedom and democracy, sustainable development, the rule of law, and human rights, as well as the importance of a "free and open rule-based international order" in accordance with international law.
With climate change regarded as the single greatest existential threat to the Pacific region, the draft notes the urgent need for actions to mitigate and adapt to its impacts.
It also outlines a policy to focus on cooperation in seven areas, including economic development and climate change, to realize the strategy formulated by the Pacific Islands Forum, a regional body involving Oceania, by 2050.
The document additionally highlights the importance of countering the spread of disinformation and welcomed Japan's support in building cybersecurity capabilities.
It demands North Korea's complete disarmament of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, while also addressing humanitarian concerns in the country, including the issue of Japanese abductees.
The summit, which has taken place every three years since 1997, involves Japan and the 18-member PIF.
The PIF comprises Australia, the Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and France's overseas territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
China really doesn't have many allies in the region.
deanzaZZR
$380 million over 3 years? lol
Peter14
China does not have many actual allies anywhere. They do have close relations with a handful of nations, and are friendly with some others.
It is just sad that China is ruled by a cabal of old men with delusions that they know better than anyone else in the populus nation. Little to no ability to suggest change to a corrupt and inflexible system.
With a rich culture and a long history of innovation behind them, China today strangles its people to keep them in a line drawn by cronies raised by communist values that have not even survived in the country of its origin. They could be so much more if they were not herded into limited thinking and a lack of freedom of individual expression and thought that drives innovation and development of society and technology. A real waste of ability that denies the world as well as themselves from a brighter and better future.
If only the CCP was capable of and willing to change outdated and harmful thinking that continues to hamper its people.
sakurasuki
Money talks, however they don't need to agree for everything to what Japan want them to agree.