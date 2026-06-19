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Diet OKs defense-supply sharing pact with Philippines

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TOKYO

Japan's parliament on Friday approved an agreement enabling the exchange of defense supplies and logistical support between the country's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military, with an eye to China's increasing regional assertiveness.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement to boost security cooperation covers the sharing of supplies and services such as ammunition, transportation including airlifts, as well as base construction and use of air and seaport services.

The House of Councillors approved the agreement, concluding its passage through parliament after it was signed by the Japanese and Philippine foreign ministers in January during a meeting in Manila.

Japan and the Philippines, both allies of the United States, have been ramping up their security collaboration in recent years in the face of China's maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

In May, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed at a meeting in Tokyo to upgrade ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and to begin formal negotiations to conclude a security intelligence-sharing pact.

© KYODO

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