Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo
A participant holds a sign as they march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo on April 23. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

Japan enacts watered-down LGBT understanding law

1 Comment
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO

Japan enacted a law on Friday meant to promote understanding of the LGBT community that critics say provides no human rights guarantees, though some conservative lawmakers said the measure is too permissive.

Japan, the only Group of Seven (G7) nation that does not have legal protection for same-sex unions, had originally pledged to pass the law before hosting a G7 summit last month.

However, wrangling over the bill meant it was only submitted to parliament for consideration on May 18, the day before the summit began.

The initial draft stipulated that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity should "not be tolerated" but was changed to "there should be no unfair discrimination", which critics say may tacitly encourage some forms of discrimination.

Despite the bill being watered down, some members of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party still broke ranks with party directives, boycotting or walking out of Tuesday's vote in the lower house and the final vote in the upper house.

"There have been crimes committed by impersonators in women's restrooms," former upper house president Akiko Santo told reporters after boycotting the vote in that chamber. "It would be a very serious problem if this bill passed and the trend became that it was normal to accept anything."

Japan has come under pressure from other G7 nations, especially the United States, to allow same-sex marriage.

Business leaders say they fear Japan will not be able to remain internationally competitive without greater diversity, including representation for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people - especially as Tokyo seeks to promote itself as a global financial centre.

"As a financial institution, in order to achieve sustainable growth, it is essential to create an environment in which people with diverse backgrounds and values can play an active role," Masahiko Kato, chairperson of the Japan Bankers association and president of Mizuho Bank, told a press conference this week.

Japan's public broadly supports same-sex marriage, according to opinion polls, while local governments in most of the country allow same-sex partnership agreements that fall short of the rights guaranteed by marriage.

"Some 70% of the nation allows same-sex partnerships, and surveys have found more than 70% of people are in favor of same-sex marriage," the activist group Marriage for All Japan said in a tweet after the bill passed.

"Even business leaders are on our side. Now, parliament and the government must move."

Kishida in February sacked an aide who had sparked outrage by saying people would flee Japan if same-sex marriage was allowed and that he did not want to live next to LGBT couples.

The premier, however, has remained noncommittal on same-sex marriage, saying circumstances in each nation are different and discussion had to proceed "carefully".

In five court cases on same-sex marriage over the last two years, four courts ruled either that not allowing it was unconstitutional or nearly so. One said not allowing it was in line with the constitution.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Expo 2023

The leading showcase for companies looking to hire foreign employees in Japan. Connect with employers, learn about new services relevant to your life and make new friends in the foreign community!

December 2, 2023 (Sat). Akiba Square, Tokyo. Sign up now for a chance to win an Amazon gift card!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

"There have been crimes committed by impersonators in women's restrooms,

He needs to take look at police officers and teachers first. They seem to be the worst culprits.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog