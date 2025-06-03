 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Possibility of Diet dissolution
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama holds a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
politics

Japan party execs bracing for possibility of Diet dissolution

2 Comments
TOKYO

Political maneuvering intensified Tuesday amid suggestions by ruling party officials that a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet could increase the chances of him dissolving parliament for an election.

Ruling party lawmakers left the door open for Ishiba to call a snap election in what appeared to be a warning to the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the only force able to submit a no-confidence motion on its own.

Tensions rose after a source close to the leadership quoted Ishiba as telling aides that dissolving the House of Representatives was "in sight," fueling speculation he may act before a no-confidence vote is put to the lower house, which the ruling coalition no longer controls.

CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda, who has said the party will decide "from a broad perspective," said Tuesday that Ishiba's reported intention suggests the government and ruling coalition "do not mind creating a political vacuum" by dissolving the powerful chamber.

"If that's the case, this will be one factor" for the CDPJ to determine whether a motion is necessary, Noda told a meeting of fellow members.

Speculation has grown that the CDPJ may forgo submitting a no-confidence motion after reaching an agreement with the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party on a key element of pension reforms.

Under the Constitution, if a no-confidence motion is approved, the prime minister must dissolve the lower house, or the Cabinet must resign within 10 days.

Ishiba's minority government is scrambling to reverse a surge in rice prices driven largely by a poor harvest while also trying to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to roll back higher tariffs on products from Japan, a longtime U.S. ally.

"If Mr. Noda aims to realize a change of government, his party should submit a no-confidence motion," Yuichiro Tamaki, who heads the Democratic Party for the People, told a press conference.

Asked if the DPP would jointly submit one with the CDPJ, Tamaki said, "We will consider (the possibility) depending on the situation."

If the 465-member lower house is dissolved, it would mark the second general election in a year, following the October vote in which Ishiba's LDP and Komeito performed poorly. A separate election to replace half of the 248-member upper house is due this summer.

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, however, rejected the idea of holding the elections for both houses this summer.

"We should seek voters' judgments for each house according to the length of the respective terms stipulated in the Constitution," Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida said at a press conference.

Lower house members serve four-year terms unless the chamber is dissolved, while upper house members serve six years.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, a close aide to Ishiba, said the prime minister will make "the right decision at the right time," adding that the decision rests solely with him.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

party execs bracing for possibility of Diet dissolution

It's party execs not average people, average people just waiting for better live improvement like price of rice.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Elections here are a waste of money!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog