Japan passes law to get more women into politics

The Diet on Wednesday passed a law to encourage female candidates to stand for elections in a country where women are vastly underrepresented in politics.
Under the new law, political parties are urged to make the number of male and female candidates as equal as possible and are encouraged to set targets for gender parity.
But the law includes no penalties for parties that fail to do so, nor incentives to encourage them.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made increasing female participation in the workforce a key plank of his economic policies as Japan struggles with a labour shortage.
But only 47 of the 465 members of the lower house are women, a ratio of 10.1 percent that puts Japan behind Myanmar and Gambia in terms of female government representation, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
"I hope this law will make a big change in Japanese politics," said Internal Affairs Minister Seiko Noda, one of the members who drafted the legislation, according to public broadcaster NHK.
"I hope women who were hesitant to become candidates will be courageous" and run for election, she said.
The law was put forward by a cross-party group of lawmakers, but reportedly faced opposition during the drafting process despite containing no penalties for non-compliance.
Next year Japan will hold regional elections in April and elections for the upper house in July.
Japan ranked bottom among G7 countries in the World Economic Forum's latest "Global Gender Gap Report", coming 114th worldwide.© 2018 AFP
cla68
Uh oh, trying to mandate equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity (which already exists) is usually bad news.
Akie
What kind of govt is it ? Why do you need a law to get more women into politics ? Do you have a same law for men ? China had the first Empress about 2000 years ago. When will Japan learn the true meaning of being small China ?
Yubaru
Then whats the point of the law? Oh right, once again, more lip service! I am getting more than a little fed up with the time wasted by these fools in the Diet who pass laws that mean nothing!
Dango bong
failure... anytime a law "urges" people to do as "much as possible" its just a front to say we did something which is nothing.. not to mention no penalties
oldman_13
So, basically have quotas based on gender and not ability/talent?
If it's wrong to set quotas based on race, gender, etc., in other countries, then why is it justified in Japan?