Peru's President Dina Boluarte, second left, and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second right, hold a summit meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday. Image: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via AP
politics

Japan, Peru leaders eye cooperation over critical minerals, defense

TOKYO

Japan and Peru agreed at their summit on Friday to deepen their ties as partners sharing common values, as they seek to build stable supply chains for critical minerals and boost defense cooperation amid China's rise.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told visiting Peruvian President Dina Boluarte at his office that he wants to add impetus to Japanese investment in the South American nation, which has one of the world's largest Japanese diasporas, and spur tourism.

"We are neighbors across the Pacific Ocean," Ishiba said. "We will aim to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific through defense cooperation."

Japan and Peru view each other as "strategic partners" sharing fundamental values such as the rule of law and free trade.

Peru is also an important supplier of critical minerals like copper and zinc to resource-poor Japan, and both nations are seeking to build robust supply chains.

Boluarte hailed at the summit the strengthening of "the bond" built over years of political and economic cooperation, according to the Japanese government.

While Peru has been on good terms with Japan, it has also been forging close ties with China. A Peruvian port in Chancay is symbolic of their deepening ties as it is part of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure cooperation initiative and seen as China's attempt to advance its military objectives in the region.

During the meeting, Ishiba and Boluarte exchanged views over East Asia, Ukraine, the Middle East and other global issues such as nuclear disarmament, the Japanese government said.

The Japanese leader secured the support of the Peruvian president for Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, according to the Japanese government.

Boluarte is visiting Japan for the World Exposition being held in Osaka, western Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

