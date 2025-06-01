 Japan Today
politics

Japan, Philippines agree to reinforce ties between defense forces

SINGAPORE

The Japanese and Philippine defense ministers agreed in Singapore on Sunday to step up collaboration between their forces in the face of China's maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro, meeting on the sidelines of an annual Asia security forum, also agreed to promote cooperation on arms exports and maintain close communication between the countries' defense authorities.

Hailing progress in bilateral cooperation, Teodoro said at the outset of the talks that Japan is a cornerstone for maintaining order in the region.

The talks took place after the two agreed in Manila in February to launch a strategic dialogue to intensify unit-to-unit cooperation and set up a high-level framework to promote further defense equipment and technology cooperation.

Security ties between Japan and the Philippines, both key U.S. allies, have deepened in recent years, with tensions high in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing are locked in territorial disputes.

Chinese vessels have clashed with Philippine ships near disputed shoals in the South China Sea and repeatedly entered waters around the uninhabited Senkaku Islands controlled by Japan in the East China Sea.

Tokyo supplied the Philippines with an air surveillance radar system in 2023, the first finished defense product exported by Japan since the easing of its long-held arms trade ban in 2014.

Japan has also decided to provide coastal radar systems to the Southeast Asian nation under a new security assistance program launched in 2023 to support the militaries of like-minded countries.

Later in the day, Nakatani held separate talks with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, during which they agreed to bolster security cooperation with the United States and other like-minded nations to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia has shortlisted Japan's Mogami-class frigate and Germany's MEKO A200 as candidates to replace its navy's Anzac-class frigates over the next decade. Canberra is set to make the final decision by the end of this year.

Nakatani said that he told Marles that if Japan is selected, interoperability between the Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military would be further enhanced, generating significant strategic value for both countries.

