Japan, Philippines defence pact negotiations nearing conclusion, ambassador says

Philippine military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. talks during a conference with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Quezon City, Philippines on Thursday. Philippine forces would defend themselves with "the same level of force" if they come under assault again from China's coast guard in the disputed South China Sea where Chinese personnel armed with machetes and spears injured Filipino navy men and damaged two of their boats in a chaotic face-off last month.

By Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema

Negotiations between Japan and the Philippines for a Reciprocal Access Agreement on defence and security are close to conclusion, Tokyo's ambassador to Manila said on Thursday.

The role of the Philippines in maintaining regional stability and security was undoubtedly important, ambassador Kazuya Endo said in a speech.

A significant development can be expected on defence equipment transfer, he said.

Japanese and Philippine foreign and defence ministers will meet in Manila on July 8 for talks that could include a breakthrough defence pact that would allow their military forces to visit each other's soil.

The Philippines has been ramping up its ties with neighbours and other countries to counter what it describes as China's growing aggression in the South China Sea.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is critical for the Indo Pacific region, Endo said.

