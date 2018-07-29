Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Missile Defense Agency conducts the first intercept flight test of a land-based Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense weapon system from the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex in Kauai, Hawaii, December 10, 2015. Photo: REUTERS file/U.S. Missile Defense Agency/Leah Garton
politics

Japan picks $1.2 bln Lockheed radar for Aegis Ashore batteries

TOKYO

Japan said on Monday it had picked Lockheed Martin Corp to build a powerful new $1.2 billion radar for two ground-based Aegis ballistic missile defence stations meant to guard against North Korean missile strikes.

"By using this new radar we will increase our ability to cope with missiles on lofted trajectories raising the level of ballistic missile defence," Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters.

The decision is the latest sign that Japan is forging ahead with plans to reinforce its defences despite a North Korean pledge to denuclearise. The purchase could also help Tokyo ease trade friction with Washington as its key ally threatens to impose tariffs on Japanese auto imports.

The two radars will cost around 130 billion yen ($1.17 billion) each, with maintenance and other operational costs putting the estimated budget at the two sites over 30 years at 466 billion yen, according to a Ministry of Defence news release.

Other outlays, including for missile launchers, interceptors, buildings and defences for the two sites, will add to the final tally.

The radar decision means Aegis Ashore can be added to a defence budget proposal slated for release next month ahead of any meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in September, when Abe is expected to attend the United Nations in New York.

Trump has cranked up pressure on Tokyo with tariffs on steel and threats of levies on car imports, although during a visit to Tokyo in November he welcomed Japan's procurement of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters and urged Japan to buy more U.S. weapons and "billions and billions of dollars of additional products of all kinds".

The Aegis Ashore radar choice was between Raytheon Co's Spy-6 radar, designed to upgrade the U.S. Navy's fleet of Aegis warships, and a version of Lockheed Martin Corp's Long Range Discrimination Radar, which will be deployed in the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system in Alaska around 2020.

Both radars have far greater ranges than current Aegis radars operated by Japan or the U.S.

Japan needs more powerful detection in order for its new longer-range interceptor missiles to provide more effective defence against North Korean launches and any potential threat from China.

Impecable timing ...NK missile threat is in most likelihood permanently decreasing bht why should that stop LDP wasting billions of dollars worth of taxpayer money on unnecessary weapon systems to appease Donny. Its not like those billions could be better spent on social welfare , childcare, hospitals and nursing homes or heaven even forbid some tax relief for the long suffering average Taro taxpayer.

No no, the sales tax is going up for the Jpublic ( with the not at all contradictory govt excuse that it does not have enough money to cover expenses ) so lets just keep on wasting money like there is no tomorrow, LDP specialty. Cue the inevitable right wing blurbs about the systems being a defense against China threat since NK is becoming much less of an issue. Not like Japan could engage in some positive diplomacy with China instead of wasting billions on weapons or anything.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

