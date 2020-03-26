Japan plans huge stimulus package to cushion blow from coronavirus

The Japanese government will soon kick off work on a stimulus package that could be worth 10% of the country's economic output, joining global efforts to combat the hit to their economies from the coronavirus pandemic.
With the state budget for next fiscal year having passed the Diet on Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will order his cabinet in the coming days to ready the package to be delivered in April, government officials and ruling party lawmakers say.
The package, which will include steps like cash payouts to households and non-direct spending measures such as credit lines and guarantees, may top 56 trillion yen ($515 billion), said the officials, who declined to be named as the plan has not been finalised.
That would exceed the amount Japan spent to battle the 2009 financial crisis.
Actual spending would be worth around 15 trillion yen or more, they added.
Part of the package will be funded by money set aside under a previous stimulus package worth 26 trillion yen, which was crafted in December to forestall the damage to the economy from the U.S.-China trade war.
Most the spending will be financed by issuing deficit-covering bonds, which would add to a debt burden already twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy, the officials said.
The government is ready to adopt more steps as needed given deepening impacts from the virus spread, they added.
Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have pledged to inject $5 trillion in spending into the global economy to limit job losses from the virus.
The new virus has infected more than half a million people and killed over 24,000 around the world, while disrupting global trade, tourism and supply chain and prompting city lockdowns, layoffs and bankruptcies in countries from Europe to North America.
In Japan, a rise in domestic coronavirus cases has stoked worries of tougher social distancing restrictions at a time a decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics Games threatens to push a fragile economy into recession.
"For now, I don't think we need to call a state of emergency. But it's very important to respond appropriately since the Tokyo metropolitan area has a huge population," Abe said on Friday.
Lawmakers are floating ideas such as cash handouts, beef and fish shopping vouchers to support households, financial backstops for tourism and restaurant firms, who have been hit hard by the virus.
Steps such as subsidies and tax breaks are also being eyed to maintain jobs and prevent bankruptcies, increase sickbeds and production of masks, develop vaccines and build infrastructure to promote teleworking.
The government's stimulus package will take into account a proposal by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on spending measures, to be presented to Abe on Monday.
"What's important now is facilitating corporate financing and providing income support for people in need, rather than near-term stimulus," said Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas Securities.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
MarkX
I sure hope they go bigger than distributing "魚券、和牛券" as has been stated. If there is a hard lock down and many places close and people can't go out, there are going to be a lot of people facing hard times and they will need real financial support. Like what the US gov't is going to do. Cash payments while also bumping up the employment insurance payments
Disillusioned
Not one mention of rent or mortgage support. As the lockdown gets more severe, which it will have to, banks and landlords are going to have to suspend rents, mortgage payments and loan payments. The local councils are also going to have to suspend their witch hunt on city taxes. The situation is past propping up companies. It is the Naoki Averages of the country who are going to go broke and end up homeless without support.
rainyday
Maybe they could also do something about the health care system? Buy another ventilator or 20,000.
HBJ
People need cash in their hands so they can deal with their own personal situations- like paying rent, mortgages, debt, food, medication etc.
‘Beef and fish coupons’ are a complete waste of time, and the fact such an idea is even being given the time of day is yet more evidence that these people just don’t have a clue.
Cricky
Fish and beef coupons?, will my bank accept them in Lew of my monthly mortgage? Are those in charge so disconnected from normal life. From their idiotic ideas it would appear so.
nakanoguy01
Actually food coupons are a great way to stimulate the economy. First, they have to be used, whereas cash handouts will just be saved. Secondly, the coupons will benefit domestic industries.
Aside from people working in the tourism industry, not many people have lost their jobs. So the demand for rent/mortgage relief wouldn't help that many people.
ifd66
Current economic system needs to end - stimulus packages by governments are the most visible sign that the current system is far removed from reality, and in its death throes.
Stimulus - money pumped into an economy to boost what is ultimately destructibive cycle of over-consumption but to maintain countries competative egos and 'all important' stock markets.
kurisupisu
Err no, food coupons are what I don’t need.
I see my income (already impacted) getting lower in April, possibly May and June too.
I still have utilities and rent to pay this month!
Chottobaka
Print more money -- yeah, that's the ticket. It's happening in every part of the planet. Get ready for stagflation. Stagnant or declining economic growth coupled with severe inflation due to an overheated fiat currency supply. History tells us this is a recipe for disaster.
Strangerland
Our entire economic system is a disaster. The fact that our economy can't afford for people to take a few weeks off to protect ourselves from disease exposes the failure of a system that has the bottom 80% of the people competing for like 10% of the resources.
The world is ready for an economic revolution. Between the internet, block chain, and decentralization, we need to create systems that keep more money in the hands of the people who actually work for it, instead of funneling billions to a few at the top, while those at the bottom work two jobs and can't even afford the insurance that would allow them to get tested for coronavirus.
Cricky
Whoooooo, a fish coupon! Now if only I could pay the utilities I could cook it. That's if the bank doesn't take my house. Really wish I'd bought that tent now. If you have no adress is it ok to burn cardboard under a bridge? This fish is not going to last forever.
JeffLee
If the authorities didn't print money, we wouldn't have any. Would that make you happier?
History tells us austerity in times of low demand is a disaster and that stimulus is a savior. America's booming postwar growth and prosperity came as a direct result of the massive govt spending during WW2.
Moskollo
A mortgage holiday and a cash payment of 250k(cash not in food vouchers) per adult would be a good way to start things off. If it’s per household you’re penalising married people instead of helping them more than single people..
sf2k
Universal Basic Income for the world
Patricia Yarrow
Dump the sales tax. Automatic 10% increase in yen in the purse for everyone.
noriahojanen
Not only its sizable amount, timing for provision is also crucial. Due to fund shortage, bankruptcies are imminent and contagious.
HBJ
Not just married people but also everyone who lives in a multi-generation house. There are so many 3 (and in some cases 4) generation households here. Any cash payment must be paid per person and not per household.
Taro
Approx ¥400,000 per person to cover 3 months accommodation, bills and essential expenses is not bad in a pandemic. Maybe partly in gift cards (¥100,000) to get people into the shops to get the ball rolling would be much better than nothing.
In relation to minimising the spread 3 months is not too optimistic. However, if the public don’t listen/aren’t enforced to social distance then second waves or spikes in cases makes 6 months more likely, therefore doubling the bill for the government. Let’s not go there please!