Japan plans not to recognize Palestinian state for now, foreign minister says

Japan does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state at U.N. meetings this month, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday.

But he also said that for Tokyo, which supports a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, it is not a matter of whether to recognize a Palestinian state, but when to recognise it.

"I'm aware voices calling for the recognition as a state are getting louder in the international community as well as in Japan," Iwaya told a press conference.

"But the government has a responsibility to look hard into what will really lead to a two-state solution and to make diplomatic efforts towards that direction."

A handful of U.S. allies are preparing to recognize a Palestinian state as world leaders meet at the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week in the hope of putting pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and seek long-term peace.

Iwaya said Japan does not condone Israel's unilateral action such as the expansion of its military operations in Gaza, and that Japan will respond if Israel takes further steps that would close the way to the realization of a two-state solution.

Asked if the Japanese response would include sanctions against Israeli ministers over the conflict in Gaza, Iwaya said the government will not exclude any options, including the recognition of a Palestinian state, in weighing its potential moves.

