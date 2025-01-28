Japan PM's special adviser to visit central Asia as envoy for 11 days

A special adviser to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to embark on an 11-day trip to five central Asian countries through Feb 8, beginning with Kazakhstan, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

Akihisa Nagashima is also slated to visit Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as a special envoy for talks with high-level officials of the five nations to "exchange views on strengthening" cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said.

Central Asia, regarded as a geopolitically strategic region near Russia and China, is rich in resources such as natural gas. Japan, which is highly dependent on energy imports, has been aiming to bolster economic ties with countries in the area.

Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ishiba's immediate predecessor, had planned to travel to central Asia in August 2024, but the trip was canceled following an advisory warning of increased risks of a massive earthquake along Japan's Pacific coast.

In Kazakhstan, Kishida had been scheduled to hold the first summit between Japan and the five central Asian nations to announce a joint statement on their economic cooperation, according to a ministry official.

© KYODO