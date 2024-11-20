 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Ishiba's special adviser to visit U.S. to connect with Trump team

TOKYO

Japanese ruling party lawmaker Akihisa Nagashima, who is also a special adviser to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is considering visiting Washington this week to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team members in charge of national security issues, a government source said Tuesday.

The envisioned five-day trip from Wednesday comes after Ishiba failed to arrange an in-person meeting with Trump on his way back to Japan from South America, where he has been attending multilateral summits, despite his earlier hope to do so.

Nagashima, who is special adviser on national security issues, hopes to meet with people close to Trump to lay the groundwork for an early meeting between Ishiba and the incoming president following his inauguration in January for a second term, the source said.

The lawmaker of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party hopes to discuss the challenges the bilateral alliance is facing, as well as the next Trump administration's stance on Japan's financial contribution toward the costs of stationing U.S. troops.

During his first term, Trump pressured allies in Asia to pay more in host-nation support as part of his "America First" agenda.

Nagashima is also likely to hold talks with officials of the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden and lawmakers to exchange views on the situation in East Asia amid China's assertiveness in the region and North Korea's ongoing nuclear and missile development.

Nagashima was appointed to his current position by Ishiba after he became prime minister on Oct 1. He previously served as senior vice defense minister under a government led by the Democratic Party of Japan, a predecessor of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Just make sure don't be stuck in traffic jam just what happened with Japanese official in Peru last week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

