Kishida's wife to make solo U.S. visit to meet first lady

Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is scheduled to visit the United States for three days from Sunday to meet with first lady Jill Biden at the White House, the top government spokesman said Friday.

The planned trip will be the first time the wife of a Japanese prime minister makes a solo trip to the United States at the invitation of a first lady, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

The wives of the Japanese and U.S. leaders have yet to meet. When President Joe Biden visited Tokyo in May 2022, he extended an invitation to his counterpart's wife, Japanese government sources said.

The prime minister visited Washington in January for the first time since he took office in 2021, but he traveled without his wife, apparently taking into consideration the fact the first lady had just undergone surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions.

