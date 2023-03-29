Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Biden joins Japan's Prime Minister Kishida for a private dinner in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida welcome U.S. President Joe Biden for a private dinner at Happo-en in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Kishida's wife to visit White House in April to meet Jill Biden

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's wife, Yuko Kishida, is planning to visit to Washington in April to meet U.S. first lady Jill Biden, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday, citing Japanese government sources.

Yuko accompanied her husband to Washington in January but she was not able to meet Jill Biden then because the U.S. first lady was undergoing medical treatment.

TBS also said that if scheduling permitted, Yuko Kishida might also meet Joe Biden on her mid-April visit.

It is highly unusual for a Japanese prime minister's wife to make an overseas trip on her own. Most political wives in Japan tend to keep a low profile.

One exception was the wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe, who frequently accompanied him on trips.

These 2 ladies are not part of a government or what. It is their private lives. We don't care.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

