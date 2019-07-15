Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Posters of candidates running in the July 21 upper house election are seen in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Monday. Photo: JAPAN TODAY
politics

Abe's ruling bloc set for solid upper house win: polls

2 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition is set to win a solid majority in an upper house election later this week, keeping alive his dream to revise Japan's pacifist constitution, a survey showed on Monday.

Abe's Liberal Democratic party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito together are on track to win as many as 83 seats, well over the 63 seats needed for a majority of the 124 seats to be contested on Sunday, the poll by the Nikkei business daily conducted late last week showed.

Similar polls taken by other media outlets, including the Kyodo news agency, showed support for the LDP had increased to 31.0% of all respondents, up 2 percentage points from a similar poll last month. Support for Komeito was unchanged at 5.6%.

Such a showing could enable the ruling bloc and other smaller parties including the Japan Innovation Party, which support constitutional revisions, to maintain their "super majority", or two-thirds of the vote. Such a majority is needed to start the process of revising Japan's post-World War II pacifist constitution.

Changing the constitution to enshrine the role of Japan's military, known as the Self-Defense Forces, has been a long-held goal for Abe, who has been prime minister and leader of the LDP since 2012.

Constitutional revisions require approval by two-thirds of both chambers of parliament and a majority in a public referendum.

Upper house elections are held every three years, with members' terms running for six years. The LDP won a landslide victory in 2013 but fared less well in 2016.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Even when more and more people are against the idea of changing the constitution, they still will vote for their LDP candidate.

Folks can complain all they want, but until they start voting in others who are against the idea, nothing will change!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yubaru summed it up nicely. Odd how people continually vote against their interests.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Art & Culture

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimonos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo