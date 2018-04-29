Abe departs for Mideast, with focus on energy, regional peace

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie wave goodbye before departing from Haneda airport Sunday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday left Japan for a five-day tour of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine and Israel, aimed at bolstering cooperation with the region over energy and the Middle East peace process.

"I intend to work for the Middle East peace process by engaging with both Israel and Palestine in a constructive manner," Abe told reporters before leaving from Tokyo's Haneda airport.

According to Japanese officials, Abe is set to become the first leader of a major power, including among Group of Seven countries, to visit both Israel and Palestine after U.S. President Donald Trump announced in December Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Abe's itinerary begins with attending a business forum in the UAE on Monday, to be followed by a meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan later in the day.

Abe and the UAE leader are expected to confirm their two countries' continued cooperation over energy supply to Japan after the UAE extended an offshore oil field contract held by Japanese energy developer Inpex Corp. for 40 years in March, according to the Japanese officials.

In Jordan on Tuesday, Abe is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hani Mulki and King Abdullah II to discuss ways to deal with terrorism and to announce fresh Japanese support for the country, which has accepted around 1.3 million refugees from conflict-mired Syria, located to the country's north.

He is set to hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later in the day to convey Japan's readiness to get further involved in realizing Middle East peace.

Japan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and maintains that the final status of Jerusalem should be resolved through negotiations between the parties.

On Wednesday, Abe is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation in the economic and cybersecurity areas.

During his Middle Eastern tour, Abe is also expected to discuss how to address North Korea with the regional leaders, days after the historic inter-Korean summit.

Abe last visited the UAE in May 2013 and his other destinations in January 2015.

