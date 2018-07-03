Abe scraps plan to visit Iran amid Trump's tough line

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given up his plan to visit Iran this summer as the first Japanese leader in 40 years, government sources said Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly tough line against Tehran.

The government was making arrangements for Abe to visit the Iranian capital Tehran in mid-July and hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani.

But the sources said the government told the Iranian side by late June that Abe would not be able to realize the visit. It would have been part of his tour to Europe and the Middle East from July 11.

The decision was made in light of Trump's push to isolate Iran and choke off its oil exports after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement in May.

The United States has urged Japan and its other allies to stop buying Iranian crude oil entirely by Nov. 4.

But Japan, which has traditionally maintained stable relations with Iran, has told the Trump administration it cannot further reduce or halt Iranian crude imports, citing possible negative impact on the Japanese economy, according to the sources.

Japan has for decades relied on Iran as one of its key sources of oil supply. But crude oil from Iran now only accounts for about 5 percent of Japan's total oil imports, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

However, it is highly likely that Washington's request to increase pressure on Tehran will be brought up by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he makes a two-day visit to Tokyo from Saturday.

If Abe had visited Iran this time, it would have been the first by a sitting Japanese prime minister since Takeo Fukuda's trip to the country in 1978.

The government will continue to explore the possibility of Abe visiting Iran by looking at how relations between Washington and Tehran develop in the months ahead, the sources said.

After abandoning the plan, Abe is now scheduled to stop in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the Middle East region following Brussels and Paris during his eight-day tour.

