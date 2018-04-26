Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe to visit Middle East during Golden Week holidays

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he will make a Middle East tour that will take him to the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and Palestine during Japan's long Golden Week holidays starting later this week.

Noting that the region is important to Japan in terms of energy security, Abe said at a Diet session, "Through this visit, Japan aims to bolster layered ties (with the region) in such fields as security and advanced technology, in addition to energy."

He plans to express Japan's support for economic reforms in a region that is eager to move away from dependence on the oil industry, a government source said earlier.

The Japanese prime minister also pledged to lobby for the "constructive involvement" of both Israel and Palestine to realize peace in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia had been among his possible destinations, but Abe gave up a plan to visit it, according to the source.

The Japanese leader last visited the UAE in 2013 and went to Jordan in 2015.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Culture

Is It Coffee or Tea? What You Need to Know About Japan’s New ‘Tea Coffee’ Drink

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Mount Atago

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Bosslady Outfit Ideas From Zara To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

The First 10 Sentences You Should Learn in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo