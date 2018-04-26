Abe to visit Middle East during Golden Week holidays

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he will make a Middle East tour that will take him to the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and Palestine during Japan's long Golden Week holidays starting later this week.

Noting that the region is important to Japan in terms of energy security, Abe said at a Diet session, "Through this visit, Japan aims to bolster layered ties (with the region) in such fields as security and advanced technology, in addition to energy."

He plans to express Japan's support for economic reforms in a region that is eager to move away from dependence on the oil industry, a government source said earlier.

The Japanese prime minister also pledged to lobby for the "constructive involvement" of both Israel and Palestine to realize peace in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia had been among his possible destinations, but Abe gave up a plan to visit it, according to the source.

The Japanese leader last visited the UAE in 2013 and went to Jordan in 2015.

