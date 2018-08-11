Abe willing to run in upcoming LDP leadership race

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday displayed an eagerness to win another term as Liberal Democratic Party leader in a party election in September, which would put him on track to become Japan's longest-serving leader.

"My goal has not changed at all since I ran in the (LDP presidential race) six years ago," Abe said at a party gathering in Yamaguchi Prefecture, his electoral power base.

In particular, Abe said he has a "great responsibility" to see that the pacifist Article 9 of Japan's postwar Constitution is revised, as he proposed last year.

Abe, who is eager to amend for the first time the Constitution written during the U.S.-led postwar occupation, has called for adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces to ensure there is no way for them to be deemed "unconstitutional."

"Most school texts mention that there are arguments that the SDF are unconstitutional. I have great responsibility to bring an end to this situation. That is the responsibility of the LDP and politicians living in this age," Abe said.

Yet the prime minister stopped short of officially declaring his candidacy in the LDP presidential election, which is expected to be a two-horse race between Abe and former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba.

On Friday, Ishiba declared he will run to become the ruling party leader. And in an apparent attempt to differentiate himself from Abe, who has been haunted by persistent cronyism allegations, Ishiba emphasized his goal is to realize "honest and fair" politics.

The LDP election, which effectively decides who will be prime minister, will likely be held Sept 20, with official campaigning starting Sept. 7.

Abe, who took office in December 2012, has had an unrivaled grip on power and was re-elected unopposed for a second term as LDP president in 2015. His current three-year term as president expires on Sept 30.

