Takaichi aims for 2-year break on food tax within FY2026

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Sunday she aims to begin implementing a two-year suspension of the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverage items within fiscal 2026, starting in April.
"My idea is that the two-year (break on food tax) would bridge the period until a refundable tax credit system is designed and implemented," she said during a TV program. Reducing the tax rate has become a major point of debate in the lower house election on Feb. 8.
In a policy speech in parliament in October after becoming prime minister, she vowed to prioritize tackling rising living costs and said the government will begin designing a system to introduce a mix of income tax deductions and cash benefits for low- and middle-income households.
Japan's consumption tax is set at 8 percent for food and beverages and at 10 percent for most other products.
The Centrist Reform Alliance, the new party pitching centrist policies and now the country's largest opposition force in the House of Representatives, has made abolishing the consumption tax on food its campaign centerpiece.
Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the alliance, said on the same program that around 10 trillion yen in funding would be needed to axe the tax.
"I will do my utmost to implement this within the year without issuing deficit-financing bonds," he said, adding that should legislation be enacted at an early date, scrapping the food tax would be possible from fall.
Among the seven representatives of the ruling and opposition parties present during the program, Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, was the only one who did not agree to the fiscal 2026 timeframe.
"We must thoroughly discuss the matter" considering the impact a tax reduction would have on eateries, among others, said Tamaki, whose opposition party has called for a 5 percent reduction in consumption tax rate.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Legrande
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Sunday she aims to begin implementing a two-year suspension of the 8 percent consumption tax on food and beverage items within fiscal 2026, starting in April.
[aims] being the key word.
towingtheline
The greedy corporate food producers will see this as a great opportunity to increase their prices when the sales tax is removed. Another glorious 'lets maximize shareholder value' at the expense of the consumer and our employees.
garypen
This needs to be permanent.
Aoi Azuuri
This is clearly fraud or deception targeting many people who don't know about politics well.
They could realize "break on food tax" soon at the Diet last autumn if they want it. because they are ruling party and many opposition parties also approve to tax-reduction.
But, actuality is that present Japan's PM has denied it on the excuse of cash register of stores at the Diet last autumn.
Besides, "aim" never means execution in Japanese politics.
OssanAmerica
Two years will go by in a flash. Needs to be permanent. Increase taxes on Pachinko parlors to make up the difference, they have money coming out their ears. Also double the price of cigarettes.
grc
wow there is one very anti-capitalist reader on here. Shop steward, perhaps? As for Takaichi, it’s amazing what a little opposition (and a little opposition’s proposals) can do to make her suddenly see the light on this and stop whimpering on about loss of revenue as the LDP has for months if not years