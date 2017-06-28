Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former education minister Hakubun Shimomura Photo: Reuters file
politics

Abe's ally denies receiving secret donations from school at center of scandal

3 Comments
TOKYO

An ally of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied on Thursday receiving secret political donations from an educational institution at the core of a scandal over suspected favouritism that has sliced Abe's support ratings ahead of a key local poll.

Former education minister Hakubun Shimomura, who heads the Tokyo chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), made the comments at a hastily called news conference just days before Sunday's election for the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly.

The July 2 vote in the nation's capital is on the surface a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's first year in office, but it is also shaping up as a chance for voters in the capital to express their views on Abe's administration.

Abe's support slumped in surveys released last week on voter concerns about suspicions that he helped a friend get permission to open a veterinary school in a special economic zone and criticism his ruling bloc rammed a contentious bill through parliament and ended the session to close off debate.

Abe and his aides have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the approval process for the new school to be run by Kake Gakuen (Kake Educational Institution).

Shimomura said an article in the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun that his political support group had received 2 million yen in unreported donations from Kake Gakuen (Kake Educational Institution) was "completely false" and that the timing of the article was an attempt to affect the Tokyo poll.

"I have never received political donations from Kake Gakuen nor did it buy (fund-raising) party tickets," Shimomura said.

"The fact that an article which is completely false has been written at this critical time must be considered as intended to interfere in the election," Shimomura said, adding he was consulting lawyers about legal action.

Koike is aiming for her new Tokyo Citizens First party and its allies to win a majority in the 127-seat assembly, while the LDP hopes to keep its status as the biggest party.

Abe's government suffered embarrassment this week when Defense Minister Tomomi Inada sought voter support in the Tokyo race saying the request was "from the defense ministry, the Self-Defense Forces, the defense minister and the LDP."

By law, the SDF, as Japan's military is known, must be politically neutral. Inada withdrew the remarks and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga rebuffed opposition calls for her resignation.

© Thomson Reuters 2017.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Invest in Japanese Income Properties: Advanced Topics

July 22nd (Saturday) in Kita Aoyama, Tokyo, Private Consultations and Networking After the Seminar

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Keep digging, typically here when accusations like these are tossed out to the press the odds that they are truthful are pretty high.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Deny, deny, deny, apologise for the misunderstanding try to get the publics understanding. It's confusing.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Where is Anonymous when you need them. I wonder what kind of juicy illegal emails are sitting on Abe and his cronies' computers. They are all bribe takers.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Continuing Education / MBA

Why I Left My Job and Moved to the Japanese Countryside

Insight Japan Today

Beaches

Ogasawara Islands

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Isso Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Oki Islands Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dating In Japan: Foreign Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

5 Adventure VR Games To Try At Joypolis in Odaiba

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shimokitazawa: A Guide To Tokyo’s Bohemian Hub

Savvy Tokyo

Education

Been There, Learnt That: Raising Bilingual Teenagers In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide To Summer Barbecues In Kansai

GaijinPot Blog