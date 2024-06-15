Kishida calls for global efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday called for global efforts to achieve a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine as the world's major powers, the United States and China, are divided over how to deal with Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

"Any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion must not be justified," Kishida said in his speech at an international gathering for peace in Ukraine, held in the central Swiss resort of Burgenstock.

Kishida's remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that China, which has been bolstering military and economic cooperation with Russia, tried to undermine the "Summit on Peace in Ukraine" in Switzerland.

Japan has been eager to support the war-torn country's reconstruction by improving electricity supply and clearing landmines while actively participating in discussions on Ukraine's nuclear power safety, Kishida said.

Ukraine has the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, but it was occupied by Russia shortly after President Vladimir Putin launched its full-fledged attack on the country in February 2022, despite criticism from Western democracies.

The Soviet Union, of which Russia and Ukraine were both a part, suffered the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. Japan experienced the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant crisis triggered by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The United States, Japan and other Group of Seven industrialized nations have been imposing severe economic sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but China has increased its imports of items such as crude oil and liquefied natural gas from Russia.

Japan has offered support to Ukraine, but it has been limited to nonmilitary assistance due to restrictions on providing weapons under its war-renouncing Constitution, although the United States and Europe have supplied battle tanks and fighter jets.

During the two-day meeting through Sunday, about 100 representatives of countries and international institutions, including some 60 leaders, will exchange views on peace proposals for Ukraine, according to the Swiss government.

© KYODO