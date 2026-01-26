 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Takaichi calls N Korea nuclear weapons state, contradicting official stance

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday called North Korea a "country owning nuclear weapons" along with China and Russia, a stance the Japanese government has not officially acknowledged.

"The reality is that Japan has its homeland" in a region where such countries are forging closer ties, the premier said during a program on TV Asahi, adding that Tokyo faces the need to "strengthen its diplomacy."

U.S. President Donald Trump has similarly made remarks indicating that North Korea is a nuclear power, despite Washington's long-held position of not officially recognizing the country as a nuclear weapons state.

North Korea is one of several de facto nuclear weapons states, such as India, Israel and Pakistan, apart from the five countries allowed to possess nuclear weapons under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

According to an estimate by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, North Korea had around 50 nuclear warheads as of January 2025, with enough fissile material to possess a total of up to 90.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo