Takaichi calls N Korea nuclear weapons state, contradicting official stance

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday called North Korea a "country owning nuclear weapons" along with China and Russia, a stance the Japanese government has not officially acknowledged.

"The reality is that Japan has its homeland" in a region where such countries are forging closer ties, the premier said during a program on TV Asahi, adding that Tokyo faces the need to "strengthen its diplomacy."

U.S. President Donald Trump has similarly made remarks indicating that North Korea is a nuclear power, despite Washington's long-held position of not officially recognizing the country as a nuclear weapons state.

North Korea is one of several de facto nuclear weapons states, such as India, Israel and Pakistan, apart from the five countries allowed to possess nuclear weapons under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

According to an estimate by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, North Korea had around 50 nuclear warheads as of January 2025, with enough fissile material to possess a total of up to 90.

