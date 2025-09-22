Japan PM candidate Takaichi vows 'Nordic' gender balance

The only woman in the leadership race for Japan's ruling party vowed Monday to improve the gender balance in her cabinet to "Nordic" levels and to ensure "peaceful" coexistence with foreigners.
Sanae Takaichi would be Japan's first woman prime minister if she wins the Oct 4 contest to head the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and then secures enough support in parliament.
Setting out her stall after filing her candidacy along with four others, Takaichi -- seen otherwise as an arch-conservative -- said people would be "very surprised" by her appointments.
"Our cabinet and (LDP) executive committee will include women to the extent that they will be comparable to those of Nordic countries," the 64-year-old said.
In Japanese politics and boardrooms, women are rare. Japan ranked 118 out of 148 in the World Economic Forum's 2025 Gender Gap Report.
In the Nordic region, Iceland, Finland and Norway occupied the top three places.
In the 20-strong current cabinet of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who announced his resignation on September 7, there are just two women.
Only around 15 percent of lower house lawmakers are women.
Takaichi, who along with Shinjiro Koizumi is a favorite to win the LDP race, also said that growing numbers of foreigners were "rattling nerves".
While tourists were welcome and aging Japan needed foreign workers, immigration "in a hurry would create a hostile atmosphere within Japanese society", she said.
"I'm going to review the policy so that we will be able to live peacefully together with foreigners," she said.
Immigration levels in Japan remain low compared to other rich economies.
But in July, the anti-immigration Sanseito party did well in upper house elections, growing its seat tally to 15 from two.
Koizumi, the son of a former prime minister, on Monday also touched on immigration.
"Currently, in some areas, the reality is that illegal employment of foreign nationals, friction with local residents, and deteriorating public safety are causing anxiety among local residents," he said.
He said though that his "top priority is to address the urgent concerns of the public struggling with high prices and difficult living conditions," promising to submit an "economic package" to parliament.
Koizumi, 44, also blamed recent election results, in which the LDP's coalition lost its majority in both houses, on the LDP failing to "listen to people's voices".
Assuming he or she wins enough support in parliament, the winner of the LDP leadership contest would be Japan's fifth prime minister in as many years.
The LDP has governed Japan for all but four years since it was launched in 1955.
Another candidate Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, a former minister and trade negotiator, said Monday that the average age of his cabinet would be 10 years younger than now, with 30 percent of them women.
Also running are Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, the spokesman for Ishiba's cabinet who has held different ministerial posts, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50.
The LDP and other established parties are "struggling to gain support among young voters," said Junichi Takase, professor emeritus at the Nagoya University of Foreign Studies.
"The undercurrent in the political scene is a transition from old parties to new parties, so the LDP needs to revive itself to survive," Takase told AFP.© 2025 AFP
11 Comments
falseflagsteve
How about sorting out the country and reducing inequalities rather than following the discredited feminist agenda?
kurisupisu
Oh dear!
Who is employing ‘illegal foreigners’
Could it be….Japanese companies?
Where are foreigners breaking laws?
Friction(?) and public safety mean what exactly?
.
Are crimes committed by foreigners outpacing that of the Japanese or is it that some foreigners might be mixing their garbage-the horror!
.
"Currently, in some areas, the reality is that illegal employment of foreign nationals, friction with local residents, and deteriorating public safety are causing anxiety among local residents," he said.
.
Foreigners sunbathing in public parks or speaking in a foreign tongue have (amongst others) been known to make Japanese’anxious’
Well, Koizumi should remind himself that the Japanese immigration system is one of the the most stringent in the world and that the Japanese government has full control of its borders ne decides whom to allow entry!
Why the anti-foreigner faux panic?
Koizumi is obviously attempting to appease the right-wingers with his chicken little rhetoric.
How low can Japanese politics sink to?
jeffb
When the concerns of the voters are cast aside in favor of promoting identity politics like feminism, that's when you get stuff like Sanseito.
I don't think most people care how many women or men there are in a given role. Just do your job.
falseflagsteve
I agree with Jeffb
sakurasuki
Another pledges, still believe Japan will really change while facing many challenges?
ebisen
So the Japanese lost roughly one third of their international purchasing power due to the falling yen, many families live at the poverty limit, on 15k-20k EUR per year. The Japanese priced themselves out of their own country, not being able to afford housing and having more and more land and buildings bought by foreigners. The price of rice almost doubled in two years.
Does this incompetent candidate really think that the people's first priority is having more women at any cost in the government?
For your information, when you're among the last in female empowerment worldwide it would be extremely skewed to force a Nordic proportion only in the government, before having a Nordic like society first!!
Will_Rendle
I'm not sure many of them are in senior positions in the LDP so I don't see how a "Nordic" gender balance in the cabinet and party leadership is going to be achieved.
Cooked
It COULD be a case that swathes of female voters made sure she would be elected in a general election, but since this isn’t actually a general election but instead just selected by members of those already in power, this is more likely to go against her.
travelbangaijin
They are going to pick the nail that doesn't stick out, don't get overworked or expecting a surprise...
Homibay Biscoine
So reducing inequality is good… except when it’s gender inequality?
Sounds like you want progress, just not if women benefit too.
If gender equality is a ‘discredited feminist agenda,’ funny how it keeps correlating with stronger economies (increased GDP), greater innovation and productivity and reduced poverty, etc.
proxy
There is nothing wrong with having the aspiration of having more woman in leadership roles but Canada tried that for 10 years and had a raft of concomitant federal ministers put in place because they had a vagina.
The entire country suffered.