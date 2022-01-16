Kishida says he is committed to containing virus amid Omicron surge

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will devote himself to containing COVID-19 in Japan amid surging cases fueled by the Omicron variant, asking for public cooperation to win the battle against the virus that is proving more "formidable" than expected.
In his first policy speech at the start of a 150-day regular Diet session, Kishida sought to assuage public concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant by promising to roll out booster shots faster, vaccinate young children and make necessary treatment and health care services available for those with severe symptoms even when cases jump further.
Beyond COVID-19, Kishida set his sights on achieving carbon neutrality as a growth driver for Japan and unveiled a plan to create an Asia-wide "zero-emission community." In his push for a new form of capitalism, he stressed the importance of wealth distribution, especially through aggressive pay hikes by businesses as wage growth remains tepid.
The roughly 40-minute policy speech laid out what Kishida, who took office in October, will focus on during the regular Diet session, a critical period before an upper house election this summer when his skills to deliver will be tested. For now, he enjoys solid support but Omicron is posing a new challenge.
"I myself have heard Japanese people saying 'Not again. Can't take it anymore.' But we have to be mindful that the invisible enemy is much more formidable than has been anticipated," Kishida told parliament.
"Once again, I ask for your cooperation. Let us overcome this national crisis," the 64-year-old leader said.
Japan has seen a recent downtrend in COVID-19 cases go into reverse as community transmissions of Omicron have been confirmed. Health experts have pointed out the tendency among many patients to show no or mild symptoms despite the highly transmissible nature of the variant.
The government has already decided to shorten the interval between the second and third vaccine shots by one month to seven for those between 18 and 64 and to six for those over 64. The isolation period for close contacts was also cut to 10 days from 14.
Still, the strict border controls, including an entry ban on nonresident foreign nationals, that have allowed the nation to keep the inflow of Omicron "to a minimum" will be in place until the end of February as Japan bolsters its domestic anti-virus steps, Kishida said.
"We need to avoid an emergency situation in which the number of patients with severe symptoms spikes due to an unexpected surge in infections and hospital beds are scarce," he said.
During the parliamentary session, the government will seek early passage of a record 107.60 trillion yen ($940 billion) budget to support the ailing economy. Bills to be deliberated on include those related to the launch of an agency dedicated to child and family policies and to protect sensitive technology, infrastructure and supply chains as part of safeguarding economic security interests -- Kishida's key policy items.
Tackling climate change is "the biggest challenge" in the pursuit of a new form of capitalism, Kishida told lawmakers in parliament. Japan has a goal to bring carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050, in line with pledges by the United States and other nations.
"We will at least double investment (in efforts to realize a carbon-neutral society) as soon as possible and create an engine for achieving decarbonization and growth for a new era," he said.
To help decarbonize other Asian nations, Japan should utilize technology and expertise in the use of hydrogen and ammonia and create a "zero-emission community" by jointly establishing technological standards and infrastructure, the prime minister added.
On distribution, a pillar of the new capitalism push, he urged companies to raise pay and "reverse the recent trend of slowing wage growth" in shunto negotiations between management and labor unions. The talks this spring come as consumers are beginning to feel the pinch from higher energy and food prices.
High on his list for 2022 is increased summit diplomacy, an area in which he has yet to fully engage in despite his past experience as a foreign minister.
As a lawmaker elected from atomic-bombed Hiroshima, Kishida said he wants to create a new framework for dialogue among current and former political leaders from various countries and experts to realize a world free of nuclear weapons with its first meeting to be held in the western Japanese prefecture this year.
Kishida places importance on working with longtime ally the United States and other like-minded nations to tackle security challenges and protect universal values such as the rule of law and human rights. In the speech, he reiterated his wish to hold summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at an early date to deepen the alliance.
China continues to loom large as Japan, placed in a difficult position amid the rivalry between Washington and Beijing, needs to strike a delicate balance in its dealings with the important trading partner whose military build-up and assertive moves at sea are raising concerns.
"We will say what should be said to China and strongly urge the nation to behave in a responsible manner," Kishida said. "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the normalization of ties between Japan and China, we will aim to build a constructive and stable relationship."
Kishida took up the issue of the threats posed by North Korea and called the recent, repeated test-firings of ballistic missiles "utterly unacceptable." But he left the door open for summit talks with leader Kim Jong Un, as was the case with his recent predecessors, to comprehensively resolve the nuclear and missile issues and Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals.© KYODO
20 Comments
Login to comment
Iron Lad
Nice, Kishida!
cracaphat
Hardly think not allowing people to enter the country is sustainable long term.Need to get with the program that this variant is thankfully pretty weak and get on with life.The relentless FUD helps no-one and is only useful for govts to scare people so they can pass laws we don't need.
Bobo
Open the border the horse has already bolted fool.
Kitchener Leslie
What’s he gonna do double check that the border is still closed?
Larr Flint
When the new state of emergency will be declared, and obligatory vaccination?
I would like to see more funds to be spent on Army as well because the conflict is looming over this world.
stickman1760
The army? What for? Japan already spends a ridiculous amount of money on a military it never uses.
Thomas Goodtime
As if they'd listen to you, Kishida. You command no respect, and I think it's best for you and Japan to behave in a responsible manner.
Jexan
Measures that have not worked so far to keep Omicron at bay:
overly strict border control
almost universal mask usage
on again off again SOE
no alcohol in restaurants
remote schoolsextremely high vaccination rate
Sven Asai
Sounds all so very good and nice, but in fact he has just too many impossible projects at once on his agenda. Distribution of wealth, containing the viruses, zero emissions… The probability of reaching all this is very low while the probability of reaching nothing of all that is just overwhelming.
louisferdinandc
Again with the fairytale of closed borders having reduced omicron to a minimum. Japan doesn’t test asymptomatic; the immense majority of omicron positives are asymptomatic; Japan nevertheless has 20,000+ cases per day, which likely means 200,000.
Nothing exceptional about Japan or Japanese my friends, aside from the childish belief in the borders fairytale and the foreigner ogres. Omicron is massively here, will go hopefully without major damage as long as hospital beds are available to those - much fewer than any other variant so far - who need them.
KuroTokage
And who listens to Winnie-the-Pooh and his commies?
louisferdinandc
Since absolutely nothing is different between November and now in terms of preparedness, closing the borders has had strictly no impact on the management of omicron, which is now here en masse.
Reckless
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will devote himself to getting re-elected.
William77
This ultra conservative right wing nationalist PM is very good at pledging,asking,devoting and so on.
But in the end he isn’t doing anything for the welfare and human rights.
After all the voters choose the LDP and with Kishida they get what they deserve.
Iron Lad
@William77
He's doing a great job so far.
Thomas Goodtime
@kuro tokage
Who knows, but he's a far more pro active leader (bully) than dearest Kishi.
Both awful.
@Iron Lad
Errrr, is he? In what way?
marcelito
Again with the fairytale of closed borders having reduced omicron to a minimum. Japan doesn’t test asymptomatic; the immense majority of omicron positives are asymptomatic; Japan nevertheless has 20,000+ cases per day, which likely means 200,000.
Absolutely spot on.
Nothing exceptional about Japan or Japanese my friends
That can't be....only a month ago there were articles about Japan's low Covid numbers due to their unique and special DNA and stomachs.
I would like to see more funds to be spent on Army as well because the conflict is looming over this world.
More weapons systems that will never get used and be obsolete by the time they get here...no thanks. how about spending money on the socially disadvantaged, low income, single parents , disabled etc....life is getting ever harder for them here. Notice the increasing frequency of stories on JT of people killing elderly or disabled parents and relatives ? Myriad of social issues Japan should spend on first..
Iron Lad
@John Noun&Zia&Esteban
Keep death from Covid flow.
Increasingly distancing from American.
Keep economy up and running, maintain healthy relationship with China and Russia.
Iron Lad
Forgot to mention, Kishida keeps Japan borders safe.
William77
In doing nothing.
In spreading fear and xenophobia through the media and his regime.