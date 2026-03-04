Takaichi condemns Iran for civilian casualties in Middle East conflict

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday condemned Iran for its attacks on other Middle East countries resulting in civilian casualties during phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Takaichi explained Japan's stance on the situation in Iran, a country it traditionally has amicable ties with, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, without providing further details. The two leaders also agreed to join efforts to deescalate the conflict in the Middle East, it said.
Since the United States and Israel began their bombardment on Iran last Saturday, Tehran has been conducting missile and drone strikes on neighboring countries and civilians have been reported killed. Civilian sites such as airports, hotels and residential areas have been among its targets in the region, according to local reports.
Due to its heavy reliance on the Middle East for crude oil, Japan, a resource-poor nation, needs stability in the region.
Takaichi and Merz also affirmed economic security cooperation and shared concerns over the impact of export controls on critical minerals on global supply chains, the ministry said, after China tightened its export control of dual-use items, possibly including rare earths, to Japan.
The two leaders also held phone talks last week before Merz visited China and the United States for summit meetings with President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, respectively.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
She condemns Iran for fighting back after being attacked? But not the US for killing far more Iranian civilians in an unjust attack to support Israel. Or Israel for the genocide of 60,000 people in Gaza. Takaichi is nothing more than an evil US puppet.
divinda
Did she condemn all those Iranian girls who died when their school was blown up?
Politik Kills
She doesn’t condemn US or Israel for all their civilian casualties they’ve caused.
Unbelievable.
quercetum
A puppet of a US vassal state.
deanzaZZR
Mimicking Western "leadership". Sadly for her, she will never truly be part of that club.
Shameful
Eric
But you shall never condemn the Iranian casualties, right ?