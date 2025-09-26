 Japan Today
Japan's ruling party leadership race candidates hold debate, in Tokyo
Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi speaks during the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election candidate debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/Jia Haocheng
politics

Koizumi seeks to quash criticism over prized grape

By Kaori Kaneko and Mariko Katsumura
TOKYO

Japanese Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a top contender to become the next prime minister, downplayed criticism on Friday over his ministry's handling of a licensing deal for a prized grape variety that sparked an official protest from producers.

At a press conference on Thursday, the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, a major producer of Shine Muscat grapes, criticized the ministry for entering discussions with New Zealand about growing the prized fruit without the prior knowledge or input of producers.

Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, along with a representative of the local agricultural cooperative, met with Koizumi to lodge the complaint and urge steps to expand the market for exports, rather than offering a cultivation license for production abroad.

Koizumi, who faces a key vote next week within the Liberal Democratic Party to replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as its leader, said his ministry did not intend to grant a cultivation license without consulting producers.

"Governor Nagasaki has requested that we increase the number of countries to which Japan can export Shine Muscat grapes, and I completely agree," he said. "We would not proceed with licensing without the understanding of producing regions and governors."

He noted that granting licenses was a basic policy approach approved by the cabinet earlier this year for certain products.

The Shine Muscat variety was developed over a period of about 30 years, starting in the late 1980s, by national agricultural bodies and has been marked as a promising export product.

Its seedlings, however, were initially not protected outside Japan and made their way to China and South Korea, which are exporting the product to Southeast Asia. Japan passed legislation in 2021 to restrict overseas sale of the seedlings.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

