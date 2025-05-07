Ishiba denies allegations of over ¥30 mil in undeclared funds

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday denied a weekly magazine report that he failed to declare over 30 million yen in donations from a supporter, saying it was not based on facts.

Ishiba made the remark after checking with his secretaries to see whether some donations had gone unreported, as alleged by Shukan Bunshun, in a possible violation of the political funds control law. His Liberal Democratic Party has been hit by multiple money scandals.

Ishiba, who was viewed as a politician clean on money matters before becoming prime minister, told reporters at his office he has "no recollection" of the money being given to him.

Since the report came out on Wednesday, Ishiba has faced calls from opposition lawmakers, including Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, to explain himself in parliament. The CDPJ is the largest opposition group.

According to the magazine, a male supporter claimed to have bought more than a hundred fundraising party tickets, worth 20,000 yen each, every year for over 10 years until around 2014.

When Ishiba ran in the LDP's leadership races in 2008 and 2012, the man reportedly gave 1 million yen each time as a token of encouragement to his camp. The man was quoted by the magazine as saying, "The total sum far exceeds 30 million yen."

Japan's political funds control law requires that the name of a purchaser and the amount paid be disclosed when the sum exceeds 200,000 yen per fundraising event. The magazine said the man's name was not found in the relevant financial reports related to Ishiba.

The handling of political funds by LDP members has come under intense scrutiny, with revelations that some heavyweights failed to properly declare income from fundraising events, undermining voter support and costing the ruling bloc its majority in the House of Representatives in last year's general election.

The debate over corporate donations, meanwhile, has been ongoing in parliament, with the ruling and opposition parties split over how far regulations should be tightened.

