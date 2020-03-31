Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso attend a Diet session in January. Photo: REUTERS file
Abe, Aso to avoid same meetings as precaution against virus infection

11 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe told cabinet members this morning that Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso would not join a meeting where he attends," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura told a news briefing.

If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader.

11 Comments
But If Abe and Aso meet the same people on different days, or even people who met the same people, it's pointless. And they are still jamming into packed rooms without masks or other precautions. It's only a matter of time before they get it. At least they'll be allowed to get tested.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

did it ever occurred to them that the country might, just might run better without both of them in the office.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Hahaha, smart AAs.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader."

Hahaha, so true.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"If Abe is incapacitated, Aso who is already incapacitated is next in line to step in as the country's leader."

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If Abe is incapacitated, Aso is next in line to step in as the country's leader

Which is why they should stick as close as possible together. They epitomize what is wrong with Japanese politics today.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

That picture is like something from the Edo period when daimyo enters the room...quite telling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bless them both.....with the pox.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So, who will (or at this time) would be next in the line?

Suga? "incapacitated, more incapacitated, most incapacitated .... what comes next?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I shudder to think what the consequences of Aso becoming PM for a second time would be.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Abe, Aso to avoid same meetings as precaution against virus infection...And Akie get together meeting under sakura trees?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mr Aso will have to curb his power naps during meeting times in case he misses something important...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

