Kishida expected to overhaul scandal-plagued cabinet later Wednesday

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departs from a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Nov 2.

By Kaori Kaneko and Satoshi Sugiyama

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is widely expected to announce a cabinet shake-up later Wednesday as he seeks to stem the fallout from a fundraising scandal that has further dented public support for his embattled administration.

Kishida has indicated that Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno - who holds one of the most powerful posts in government - is among those to be removed, the head of his ruling coalition partner Natsuo Yamaguchi said on Wednesday morning.

Kishida as recently as Tuesday said he wanted Matsuno, who coordinates policy across government on his behalf, to continue in his job.

Four cabinet ministers and several deputy ministers are expected to go, according to local media reports, as prosecutors investigate whether some lawmakers received thousands of dollars in fundraising proceeds missing from official party accounts.

Parliament will also vote on a motion of no-confidence in Kishida's administration submitted by the opposition party on Wednesday. The vote is almost certain to fail, given the majority held by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and partner Komeito.

Kishida is scheduled to hold a press conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday to mark the end of the latest parliamentary session.

The Yomiuri newspaper reports it is there that he will likely announce his plans for a cabinet shake-up. Details of the personnel changes may not come until Thursday or later, however, other media outlets reported.

But analysts say a cabinet clear-out is unlikely to draw a line under a scandal that has raised serious questions about his leadership and thrown his government into disarray.

Koichi Hagiuda, a high-ranking official who oversees the ruling party's proposals for the government's budget plans, has decided to resign, broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news agency reported. Kishida is also considering shelving a planned trip to Brazil and Chile next month, the Mainichi newspaper said.

While the prosecutors' probe centers on lawmakers from the ruling party's powerful "Abe faction", investigators are also looking into whether Kishida's faction - which he headed until last week - is also involved, according to media reports.

The factions are alleged to have hidden hundreds of millions of yen of political funds over years in a scheme that saw some lawmakers receiving proceeds from ticket sales to party events that were kept off the books.

Political analysts say could further knock public support for Kishida's administration, which polls show has slumped to a record low of around 23% in recent days, the lowest since he came to office in late 2021.

Support for Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has also fallen below 30% for the first time since 2012, when it returned to power after a blip in its near total post-war dominance of Japanese politics, an NHK survey on Tuesday showed.

Kishida does not need to call an election until October 2025 at the latest, and a fractured and weak opposition has historically struggled to make sustained inroads into the LDP's dominance.

The LDP is due to hold leadership elections in September, but analysts say it remains to be seen how long Kishida can hold on to his post.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.