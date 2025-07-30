Ishiba eyes better ties with S Korea after meeting foreign chief

Title: Japan South Korea Image ID: 25210332700673 Article: Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, right, shakes hands with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the start of their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday,.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday expressed his desire to maintain the "good" momentum in relations with South Korea, as he met with visiting Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who assumed his post earlier in the month.

During their first meeting at his office, Ishiba also stressed the importance of deepening trilateral cooperation with the United States, according to the Japanese government.

Bilateral and trilateral cooperation have taken on greater importance in addressing North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development, while Tokyo is also seeking to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

Before meeting with Ishiba for about 15 minutes, Cho, on his first overseas trip as foreign minister, held talks with Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday and said he wants to develop "future-oriented" bilateral ties.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighbors who must work together as partners to tackle various global challenges," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have been improving in recent years after a difficult period due to issues related to wartime history and territory. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule between 1910 and 1945.

On the margins of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Canada in June, Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung agreed to develop stable ties, including by visiting each other's countries for talks.

© KYODO