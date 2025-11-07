Japan PM eyes cooperation with U.S. in rare earth development in Pacific

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday her government will consider cooperating with the United States in developing rare earth minerals in waters off Japan's easternmost island in the Pacific.

Takaichi told a House of Councillors debate session that diversifying rare earth supply chains is important for both nations and that Tokyo will "examine specific ways to cooperate" with Washington on resource exploitation near Minamitori Island, which has no civilian population and is located around 2,000 kilometers southeast of Tokyo.

The premier, who took office on Oct. 21, also said the government plans to carry out a trial of siphoning clays that are believed to contain rare earths from the deep sea about 6,000 meters below the surface.

Takaichi's remarks came after her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, said in April that Japan will begin test-drilling for rare earths in the waters this fiscal year, which runs through March next year, with the government aiming to start full-fledged drilling in fiscal 2028.

Rare earths are essential for manufacturing a wide range of high-tech goods such as magnets for electric vehicles. Clays with rare earth elements have been found in waters near the island.

At their first summit on Oct. 28 in Tokyo, Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a document on cooperation to secure and supply rare earths and other critical minerals to strengthen economic security, apparently with China, a major rare earth producer, in mind.

