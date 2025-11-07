 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan PM eyes cooperation with U.S. in rare earth development in Pacific

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday her government will consider cooperating with the United States in developing rare earth minerals in waters off Japan's easternmost island in the Pacific.

Takaichi told a House of Councillors debate session that diversifying rare earth supply chains is important for both nations and that Tokyo will "examine specific ways to cooperate" with Washington on resource exploitation near Minamitori Island, which has no civilian population and is located around 2,000 kilometers southeast of Tokyo.

The premier, who took office on Oct. 21, also said the government plans to carry out a trial of siphoning clays that are believed to contain rare earths from the deep sea about 6,000 meters below the surface.

Takaichi's remarks came after her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, said in April that Japan will begin test-drilling for rare earths in the waters this fiscal year, which runs through March next year, with the government aiming to start full-fledged drilling in fiscal 2028.

Rare earths are essential for manufacturing a wide range of high-tech goods such as magnets for electric vehicles. Clays with rare earth elements have been found in waters near the island.

At their first summit on Oct. 28 in Tokyo, Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump signed a document on cooperation to secure and supply rare earths and other critical minerals to strengthen economic security, apparently with China, a major rare earth producer, in mind.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog