Ishiba eyes endorsing scandal-hit LDP members in upper house race

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicated Tuesday that his ruling party would endorse members implicated in a slush fund scandal for next year's House of Councillors election, provided they explain themselves in parliament.

The scandal, involving some Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers failing to properly report income from fundraising parties, eroded public trust in politics, leading the ruling coalition to lose its majority in the House of Representatives in the Oct 27 election.

While Ishiba has remained in power, he faces significant challenges, as he must seek opposition support to pass budgets and bills while unifying and rebuilding the party ahead of the upper house election scheduled for the summer of 2025.

Ishiba's remarks came as 27 members who belonged to a powerful faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have expressed willingness to testify before the upper house ethics committee over the scandal, signaling a shift in their stance.

Of that total, 15 members will draw particular attention, as the others are not up for reelection this time. In Japan, half of the 248-member upper house is replaced every three years and the chamber is currently controlled by the ruling coalition.

To decide whether to endorse scandal-hit members in the October election, the LDP considered factors such as whether they had fulfilled their accountability by attending the political ethics committee, or the types of intraparty punishments they had received.

Party heavyweights with close ties to Abe, including former education minister Koichi Hagiuda and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, ran as independents but joined the LDP-related group in the lower house after the election.

Opposition lawmakers are expected to intensify their criticism of Ishiba during the current extraordinary Diet session, which will end later this month, and the regular session from January.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said at a press conference, "Even if the lawmakers in question attend the political ethics committee, this does not mean everything will be fine afterward."

The LDP and Komeito have been exploring policy cooperation with Tamaki's party.

