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Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: REUTERS file
politics

Takaichi eyes Europe tour from June 13, with visits to Britain, Italy, France

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering embarking on a three-nation tour of Europe from June 13 to visit Britain, Italy and France, government sources said Wednesday.

Takaichi is expected to hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on June 14 and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the following day, before attending the three-day Group of Seven summit in Evian, France, through June 17, the sources said.

Strengthening supply chains of critical minerals with China's export controls in mind, ensuring stable supplies of energy resources amid the Middle East conflict, and supporting Ukraine amid Russia's invasion are among the expected topics at the G7 gathering, the sources said.

At the planned meetings with Starmer and Meloni, Takaichi is likely to discuss the three nations' joint project to develop a next-generation fighter jet, as well as cooperation in cybersecurity and outer space, the sources added.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering embarking on a three-nation tour of Europe from June 13 to visit Britain, Italy and France, government sources said Wednesday.

Right. Keep her out of Japan as much as possible.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Is Takaichi an Abe protoge or a frequent flyer Kishida protoge?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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