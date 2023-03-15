Kishida faces test on April 23 in 5 by-elections

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces a test of leadership on April 23 as five parliamentary by-elections were set Wednesday, with tackling inflation and a plan to increase defense spending likely to become focal points of the battles.

Up for grabs are four House of Representatives seats -- the Chiba No. 5 district, the Wakayama No. 1 district, and the Yamaguchi Nos. 2 and 4 districts, the latter of which was the seat of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- as well as one House of Councillors seat in Oita Prefecture.

Since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party scored a sweeping victory in the upper house poll in the summer of 2022, Kishida, who also serves as LDP president, has taken advantage of what has been dubbed his "golden three years" to govern free of national elections, barring a snap election for the powerful lower chamber.

But failure to win in the coming by-elections could weaken his less-than-two-year-old premiership, so ruling and opposition parties will likely make all-out efforts in their campaigning.

In fighting the contests, Kishida faces challenges from scrutiny over policies, including measures to combat rising prices and declining birthrates, as well as possible tax hikes to cover increased defense spending when his cabinet is netting low approval ratings, which were just 38.1 percent in Kyodo News poll results released Monday.

In a speech at the LDP's party convention last month, Kishida called on his party to keep the seats previously under its control, citing the "huge importance" of the upcoming by-elections and the nationwide local elections to be held in April.

Among the by-election seats in play, the Yamaguchi No. 4 district was vacated after Abe's fatal shooting during a stump speech in the western city of Nara ahead of the July 2022 upper house election.

The LDP is backing Shinji Yoshida, a little-known 38-year-old former Shimonoseki city assemblyman, while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is fielding 71-year-old former upper house member Yoshifu Arita.

One of the main issues in the contest is likely to be problems linked to the Unification Church, whose deep ties with politicians like Abe allegedly contributed to his attack by a man who held grudges against the religious group.

The Yamaguchi No. 2 district was vacated by former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe's younger brother, for health reasons. His eldest son, Nobuchiyo, is running in his place, while opposition candidates for the seat are yet to be decided.

The Chiba No. 5 district election has been set over a seat held by Kentaro Sonoura, who resigned as a lower house member over allegations of underreporting political funds. He also left the LDP.

The LDP is fielding Arfiya Eri, a former United Nations official who says she is of Uyghur descent, while opposition parties are putting forward a crowded field of candidates who may split the vote even though they may be seeking to take advantage of criticism against the political scandal involving the former LDP lawmaker.

In non-LDP affiliated seats, the Wakayama No. 1 district is set for election as Shuhei Kishimoto, a member of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, has left to become the prefecture's governor.

The upper house seat in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Oita is empty after independent politician Kiyoshi Adachi chose to run for the governorship.

The by-elections are set on the same day many local elections are scheduled to be held across the country.

