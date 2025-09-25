 Japan Today
Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi answers questions during a joint press conference by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election candidates at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
politics

Koizumi apologizes over requests for positive online comments

1 Comment
TOKYO

Farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a front-runner in the upcoming ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest, apologized Friday over requests made by a colleague lawmaker's office for supporters to make positive comments on a video streaming site covering campaigning events.

At a ministerial press conference, Koizumi admitted that, as reported by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine, office staff of Karen Makishima, who backs him in the Oct. 4 race, asked supporters to leave favorable comments. Koizumi also said some of the example comments suggested by the staff "went too far" in praising him.

The 44-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi denied his direct involvement in the requests, saying Makishima's office made "its own decision" to suggest them.

"Although I hadn't known about it, I feel sorry," he said.

According to the Shukan Bunshun report published earlier this week, the comment examples included "Don't lose to for-show conservatives" or "He's grown through a hard job." Makishima, a former digital transformation minister, handles public relations for Koizumi's campaign.

Koizumi appears locked in a two-horse race along with former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, a 64-year-old staunch conservative who aims to become Japan's first female prime minister, as the two lead media polls of the public's favorites to take the job. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is seen as trailing in third place.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi and former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi have also filed their candidacies for the LDP presidential election to select the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Koizumi, if elected, could become Japan's youngest postwar leader, although the next LDP chief is not guaranteed to become prime minister as the party's coalition with its junior partner, Komeito, does not hold a lower house majority.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Didn't do anything wrong. He's campaigning to get into office. Why wouldn't he ask people to give a good word? It looks like he wasn't even directly responsible for it. Good luck to him, we don't want that horrible woman as PM.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

