FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet approval rate rose 5 points from the previous month to 44% in a February 7-9 poll, recovering to the highest level since his October inauguration, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Ishiba held his first meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Friday in Washington.

