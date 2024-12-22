PM Ishiba, a Christian, observes Christmas at church in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a Christian, attended a Christmas service at a church in Tokyo on Sunday.

During his hourlong visit, Ishiba listened to the pastor's sermon and joined in singing hymns, according to those around him.

Before Ishiba, who took office in early October, Taro Aso, who served as premier for about a year until September 2009, was notably one of Japan's Christian premiers.

