Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a Christian, attended a Christmas service at a church in Tokyo on Sunday.
During his hourlong visit, Ishiba listened to the pastor's sermon and joined in singing hymns, according to those around him.
Before Ishiba, who took office in early October, Taro Aso, who served as premier for about a year until September 2009, was notably one of Japan's Christian premiers.© KYODO
Jay
Japan's Christian heritage, born in the fires of persecution and carried by faithful martyrs, stands as a testament to the enduring power of truth and faith in a world often hostile to both.
Don't know much about Ishiba - other than his struggle to masticate onigiri rice balls - but an open celebration of Christmas in this way is a rare and powerful acknowledgment of this legacy, a reminder that even in a land where Christianity was once outlawed, the light of Christ cannot be extinguished.
Contrast this with the hollow secularism of woke Uber Liberalism, where Christian values are mocked and erased. Japan's Christian history - as is Christianity as a whole - is a story of resilience, a quiet but profound rebuke to the godless ideologies that seek to undermine faith, family, and tradition worldwide.
Merry Christmas to all.