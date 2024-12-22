 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP file
politics

PM Ishiba, a Christian, observes Christmas at church in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a Christian, attended a Christmas service at a church in Tokyo on Sunday.

During his hourlong visit, Ishiba listened to the pastor's sermon and joined in singing hymns, according to those around him.

Before Ishiba, who took office in early October, Taro Aso, who served as premier for about a year until September 2009, was notably one of Japan's Christian premiers.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan's Christian heritage, born in the fires of persecution and carried by faithful martyrs, stands as a testament to the enduring power of truth and faith in a world often hostile to both.

Don't know much about Ishiba - other than his struggle to masticate onigiri rice balls - but an open celebration of Christmas in this way is a rare and powerful acknowledgment of this legacy, a reminder that even in a land where Christianity was once outlawed, the light of Christ cannot be extinguished.

Contrast this with the hollow secularism of woke Uber Liberalism, where Christian values are mocked and erased. Japan's Christian history - as is Christianity as a whole - is a story of resilience, a quiet but profound rebuke to the godless ideologies that seek to undermine faith, family, and tradition worldwide.

Merry Christmas to all.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo