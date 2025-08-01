 Japan Today
Former Japan PM
Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is pictured after his meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the premier's office in Tokyo on Friday. ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
politics

Japan PM Ishiba seeks summit with S. Korea leader Lee soon

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday expressed his desire to hold a summit quickly with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as Tokyo seeks to capitalize on warming bilateral ties with a visit.

Ishiba was quoted by Akihisa Nagashima, an adviser to the premier, as saying, "I want to meet with the president at the earliest possible time."

Nagashima accompanied former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to meet with Ishiba at the prime minister's office as a member of a bipartisan group promoting deeper ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

Suga held talks with Lee during a trip earlier this week to Seoul and delivered Ishiba's invitation.

After a chill in relations marred by disagreements stemming from wartime history and territory, bilateral ties began to improve under Lee's predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol. The two nations are now aiming to develop their ties in a "stable" manner.

In their first in-person summit in June, Ishiba and Lee agreed to visit each other's countries regularly to maintain high-level communication. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

Ishiba told South Korea's new foreign policy chief Cho Hyun on Wednesday that he wants to maintain the "good" momentum toward improving bilateral ties. Cho was on his first visit to Japan as the foreign minister.

The Korean Peninsula was under Japan's colonial rule between 1910 and 1945.

