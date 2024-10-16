Ishiba sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine ahead of election

Photo taken at Tokyo's Yasukuni shrine on Thursday shows a ritual offering sent by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent an offering to Yasukuni Shrine, his office said on Thursday, drawing criticism from South Korea which views the shrine as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.

The shrine includes 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal among the 2.5 million war dead honored there. Offerings to the shrine - a rite commonly made to coincide with autumn and spring festivals - by Japanese prime ministers have often angered South Korea and China.

It was Ishiba's first-ever such offering, his office said.

Sanae Takaichi, former economic security minister , who ran against Ishiba in the race for the LDP presidency, visioted the shrine on Thursday morning.

South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement that its government expresses "deep disappointment and regret" that Japanese leaders have made such gestures or visited the shrine. It did not mention Ishiba by name.

Ishiba took office this month after the resignation of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and has called a snap election of Japan's lower house of parliament this month. Polls indicate his ruling Liberal Democratic Party is at risk of losing its outright majority.

Relations between Japan and South Korea have improved in recent years and Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have said they hope to deepen ties further.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.