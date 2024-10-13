 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan National Press Club in Tokyo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a debate with other political party leaders at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Saturday. Image: REUTERS/Pool
politics

Ishiba to consider visiting U.S. to meet president-elect: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba intends to consider visiting the United States to meet the president-elect before the inauguration in January next year, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday.

"As the prime minister of Japan, an ally of the U.S., it is necessary for me to have a relationship (with the president-elect) before officially taking office in January next year," the Yomiuri quoted him as saying in its interview held on Saturday.

The premier also said he "won't deny the possibility" of visiting the U.S. before or after his planned visits to South America in the middle of next month, the Yomiuri said.

If this happens, it would be Ishiba's first visit to the U.S. since he took office as prime minister.

The premier is expected to attend the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil in November, the report said.

The U.S. presidential election, which pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump, will be held on Nov 5.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

"As the prime minister of Japan, an ally of the U.S., it is necessary for me to have a relationship (with the president-elect) before officially taking office in January next year," the Yomiuri quoted him as saying in its interview held on Saturday.

Ishiba trying to Trump Abe's first visit with Trump when he was President elect.

I have a suspicion the LDP may prefer Trump but that is a dangerous bet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog