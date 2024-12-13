 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (C) inspects a temporary storage site for soil removed during decontamination work in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. Image: KYODO
politics

Ishiba visits Fukushima to inspect temporary storage site for contaminated soil

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday visited Fukushima Prefecture, hit hard by an earthquake in 2011 that triggered a crisis at a nuclear complex, to inspect a temporary storage site for soil removed during decontamination work.

Ishiba will also visit the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which experienced core meltdowns following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, for the first time since taking office in October. He is slated to receive briefings on the decommissioning of the plant.

The government plans to dispose of the contaminated soil outside of the prefecture by March 2045. Ishiba is considering holding the first meeting soon to discuss how to dispose of the soil, with all cabinet members attending.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Traveling

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel