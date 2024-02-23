Kishida considering visit to Brazil in early May

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Brazil in early May, government sources said Friday, after foregoing a tour of South America earlier in the year amid a political fundraising scandal involving his ruling party.

The prime minister may also travel to Paraguay, while planning to attend an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development meeting to be held for two days from May 2 in France, the source said.

With Brazil holding the presidency of this year's Group of 20 economies, Kishida seeks to strengthen ties with Latin America's largest economy and other developing countries and regions in the "Global South," in what will be his first trip to South America since taking office in 2021.

Tokyo aims to capitalize on the economic growth of those countries, while trying to counter China's increasing influence among them.

Kishida initially planned to visit South America in January, but he canceled the trip amid concerns that traveling abroad could have put talks on reforms of political funds rules on hold and could have drawn criticism from the public.

The premier is now looking to travel during Japan's Golden Week holiday period, typically from late April to early May, to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discuss improving the business environment to promote trade and investment expansion.

The two are also expected to discuss cooperation on climate change, measures to combat hunger and poverty, and the G20 summit to be held in November. It will be Kishida and Lula's first in-person meeting since the Group of Seven summit in May last year in Hiroshima.

Kishida could also visit neighboring Paraguay, the only remaining South American country holding diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and meet with President Santiago Pena to discuss international affairs -- including those of East Asia -- and seek further cooperation, the source said.

Japan will chair the OECD ministerial meeting for the first time in 10 years, and Kishida is expected to deliver a speech at the gathering, the source said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Japan joining the OECD. Kishida hopes to lead discussions on matters including the promotion of free trade and international rules for generative artificial intelligence.

The premier will also aim to strengthen engagement with economies in Southeast Asia, which are not part of the OECD.

