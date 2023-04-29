Kishida departs on 4-nation African tour

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed for Egypt Saturday in the first leg of a week-long tour to four African countries and Singapore, around three weeks before he hosts a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

Kishida's first visit to Africa since taking office in October 2021 comes amid a push to strengthen ties with the "Global South," a term that collectively refers to developing nations in areas including Asia, Africa and Latin America.

At the G7 summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima in May, Kishida will seek to obtain international solidarity in support of Ukraine, under invasion by Russia. But many countries in the Global South have avoided taking a position on the war.

Kishida believes cooperation with Global South countries is important for upholding the rules-based international order, which he is keen to reaffirm with other G7 leaders in the face of Russia's aggression and China's growing military and economic clout.

"I would like to hold talks on the Ukraine situation and international issues and affirm our collaboration," he told reporters prior to his departure.

Some African nations depend on Russia for energy supplies and rely on China for economic assistance and investment.

After his stop in Egypt, Kishida is scheduled to visit Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique, according to the government.

On Sunday, Kishida is set to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during which they may discuss issues such as the ongoing conflict in Sudan and rising energy and food prices impacted by the war in Ukraine, Japanese government officials said.

In the remainder of his visit to Africa, Kishida is expected to meet with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kenyan President William Ruto and Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

On his way home next Friday, the government airplane carrying Kishida plans to stop by Singapore in Southeast Asia to refuel, where he is also likely to hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

